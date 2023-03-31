Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of AIRI opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

