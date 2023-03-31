Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,349,200 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 5,990,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 807.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 2.5 %

ANCTF traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.