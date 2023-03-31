Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Allbirds news, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan bought 75,796 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $81,859.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,785.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220. Corporate insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth about $823,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allbirds by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $1.19 on Friday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

