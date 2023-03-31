Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Up 14.9% in March

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.73. 726,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

