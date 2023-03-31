Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $479.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.