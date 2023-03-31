Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 287,217 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,217 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.42% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $91,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

