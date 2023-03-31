Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83,419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $106,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $491.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

