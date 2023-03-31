Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,011 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Weibo worth $99,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Dantai Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,917,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weibo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Weibo stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

