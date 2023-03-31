Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $111.71 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $111,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of BMY opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

