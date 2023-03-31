Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $115.71 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of AutoZone worth $115,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,096 shares of company stock valued at $99,925,509 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,406.19 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,450.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,398.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

