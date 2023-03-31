Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $141.25 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,033,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.39% of NCR worth $141,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,170,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after acquiring an additional 953,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,688,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,299,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,753,000 after buying an additional 386,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NCR by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,479,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NCR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

