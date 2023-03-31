Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 384,838 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $94,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.