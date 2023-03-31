Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of APELY stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.87.
