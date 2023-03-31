Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,836,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,901.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $108,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.