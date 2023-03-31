Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter worth $108,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
