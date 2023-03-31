Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

Block Stock Up 0.2 %

SQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 17,707,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,022,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

