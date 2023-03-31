Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.
  • On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.
  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $2,174,137.54.

Block Stock Up 0.2 %

SQ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 17,707,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,022,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Block (NYSE:SQ)

