American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 197.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

