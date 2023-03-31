American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges Sells 11,250 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $134,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,997.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Software Price Performance

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $414.82 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.