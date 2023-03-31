American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Insider Sells $24,700.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) insider Bryan L. Sell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $24,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

American Software Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,870. The stock has a market cap of $422.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,108,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,809,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,248,000 after buying an additional 148,697 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Software by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,040,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Software in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Stories

