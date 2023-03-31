American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,527 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American States Water worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of American States Water by 463.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2,422.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

NYSE AWR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.15. 35,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,144. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

