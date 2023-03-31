American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Gap Up to $2.24

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.29. American Well shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 28,676 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen downgraded American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Insider Activity at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,500 shares of company stock worth $575,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Well by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 353,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.