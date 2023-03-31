Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of AWLIF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.17. The company had a trading volume of 167,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.27. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.96.
About Ameriwest Lithium
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriwest Lithium (AWLIF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriwest Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriwest Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.