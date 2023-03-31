Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ameriwest Lithium Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of AWLIF stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.17. The company had a trading volume of 167,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.27. Ameriwest Lithium has a 52-week low of 0.12 and a 52-week high of 0.96.

About Ameriwest Lithium

Ameriwest Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resources properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on exploring Nevada's Deer Musk East property consists of 283 claims covering an area of 5,500 acres located in the prolific Clayton Valley; the Railroad Valley property comprising 462 claims covering an area of approximately 9,097 acres; the Edwards Creek Valley consists of 1,243 contiguous claims covering an area of 22,200 acres; and the Thompson Valley property covering an area of 2,859 acres located in Yavapai County.

