Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 80,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ames National by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ames National by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ames National has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.08%.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

