Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Short Interest Up 15.4% in March

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 18,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FOLD stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,969,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 722,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 170,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,958,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

