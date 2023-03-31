Analysts Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target at $5.56

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 416.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Latham Group by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 819,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Price Performance

Latham Group stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.