Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $157.58

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.58.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,272,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,081,000 after buying an additional 105,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its position in Visteon by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,117,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,797,000 after acquiring an additional 465,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

