Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $157.58

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.58.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Insider Transactions at Visteon
In other Visteon news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Visteon Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.71. Visteon has a 52-week low of $88.82 and a 52-week high of $171.66.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.
