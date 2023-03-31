Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 2,728 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
US Foods Trading Up 1.3 %
US Foods stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,811. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
