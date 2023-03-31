Andrew E. Iacobucci Sells 2,728 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

US Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

US Foods stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,811. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in US Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

