Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,153. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

