Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.24

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and traded as low as $15.25. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 931,179 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $604.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

