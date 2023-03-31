Ardor Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $90.09 million and $3.45 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00039214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

