Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth about $124,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

