Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 3.9% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

NYSE ANET opened at $162.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

