ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SPRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

SPRY opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

