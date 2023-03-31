Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.51. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

