Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.39. Approximately 1,044,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,662,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 over the last three months. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 88.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 120,270 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 22.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

