ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASMIY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($403.23) to €378.00 ($406.45) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.17.
ASM International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.79. 1,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.73. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $405.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.70 and its 200-day moving average is $289.99.
About ASM International
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
