Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
NYSE AWH opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.96. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.14.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
