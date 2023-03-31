Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Director Sells $12,204.06 in Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) Director John G. Mchutchison sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $12,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,632 shares in the company, valued at $145,658.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 246,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,056. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.42.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
