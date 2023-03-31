AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.42

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $4.89. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 2,753,929 shares traded.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $8,317,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 10.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 196,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

