Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ALPMY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,237. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

