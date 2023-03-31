Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.32

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and traded as high as $14.44. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 46,377 shares trading hands.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

