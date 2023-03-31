AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises about 2.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 71.5% during the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,849,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,425 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($124.09) to £119 ($146.21) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.44) to £130 ($159.72) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

