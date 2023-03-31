Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Up 18.7% in March

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Insider Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.11). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.05% and a negative net margin of 359.12%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total value of $56,914.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $129,165. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

