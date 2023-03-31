Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Atreca Stock Down 11.5 %
NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Atreca has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
