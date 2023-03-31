Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Atreca Stock Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Atreca has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca

Atreca Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atreca by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth $881,000. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

