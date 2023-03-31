AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.