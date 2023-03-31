AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

T stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

