AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
AUO Trading Down 0.2 %
AUO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. AUO has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.24.
AUO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AUO (AUOTY)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.