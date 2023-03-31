AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AUO Trading Down 0.2 %

AUO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. AUO has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

