Aurora Spine (CVE:ASG) Shares Up 4.8%

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 16,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 19,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Aurora Spine Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67. The company has a market cap of C$22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.63.

About Aurora Spine

(Get Rating)

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.