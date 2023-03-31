AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,300 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 587,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,036.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

AutoCanada Stock Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS AOCIF traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

