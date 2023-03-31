Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 240.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADP traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.31. 275,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,610. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.46 and a 200-day moving average of $235.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.60.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.