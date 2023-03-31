Autus Asset Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 674,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,957. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

